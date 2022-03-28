Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in Montreal

Disgraced Finnish-Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is facing charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement in Montreal.

The alleged events occurred between Nov. 1, 1997 and Nov. 15, 1998, according to an arrest warrant filed with Quebec's prosecution office.

Nygard or his lawyers are expected to appear in Montreal Tuesday, likely by video conference.

The 80-year-old was already facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in the United States, as well as sexual assault charges in Toronto, where he is currently detained.

Nygard’s extradition to the U.S. has been ordered by Canada’s justice minister, but not until the charges in Canada are addressed.

U.S. authorities have accused Nygard of using his business to lure women and girls in the United States, Canada and the Bahamas since 1995.