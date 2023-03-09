Arrests linked to drug trafficking, cannabis smuggling made in Trois-Rivieres

Police launched an operation Thursday morning in Trois-Rivières, leading to arrests for cannabis smuggling and drug trafficking.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Trois-Rivières police had received information from the public regarding the sale of cannabis and narcotics in a local park.

The investigation led to the identification of the alleged traffickers involved.

Subsequently, the SQ was called to identify the suppliers allegedly linked to the traffickers. This group of individuals was arrested on Thursday morning.

By mid-morning, six people had been arrested: four men and two women, aged 24 to 41.

They were questioned by investigators and could appear later in the day to face criminal charges.

Searches were conducted Thursday at six residences and five vehicles in Trois-Rivières, Shawinigan and Charrette. The outcome of the operation will be determined later.

The SQ states that the investigation will neutralize the actors involved in cannabis smuggling and drug trafficking in Trois-Rivières and elsewhere in the Mauricie region.