Arrival of vaccine doses forecasted to rise dramatically for Quebec in two weeks

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses scheduled to arrive in Quebec will once again rise in just a few weeks.

For the week of March 22 to 28, Quebec is forecasted to receive 271,440 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a number that will rise slightly to 272,610 doses the following week. That will drop to 230,490 doses per week for the two following week.

That's a dramatic increase from the 100,620 doses the province received last week and is scheduled to receive this week. Next week, the province will receive 101,790 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

This week, Quebec is also scheduled to receive 96,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Another 193,600 doses of Moderna are forecasted to arrive on the week of March 22.

Quebec also is set to receive 113,000 doses of the Astrazeneca COVISHIELD vaccine this week.

The influx of vaccines coincides with the expansion of the province's plan to administer them. As of March 15, the province's pharmacies will be allowed to begin administering shots. Some of the province's veterinarians have also been recruited to aid in the vaccination effort.

As of Monday, 638,445 total doses of all vaccines have been received in the province, with 564,302 of those being administered.



