Arson in Snowdon early Wednesday morning leaves no damage

Arsonists targeted a commercial establishment in Montreal's Snowdon neighbourhood Wednesday morning, but thanks to the alarm system, the flames and smoke didn't cause any damage.

Montreal firefighters, though, still needed to evacuate apartments on three floors above the establishment. No one was injured.

Montreal police say patrollers arrived on the scene around 6:30 a.m. after the alarm sounded in the building located on Queen Mary Road, near the intersection of Circle Road, near the Snowdon metro station.

Upon arrival, they saw two people fleeing the scene through a back door before getting into a car and escaping north on Queen Mary Road. No arrests were made in the hours that followed.

Police spotted a fire starting in a box that had been left near the back door and had a strong odour of gasoline.

The flames were quickly extinguished and didn't spread.

Since the facility was the target of an arson attack, the investigation will be conducted by the Montreal police, who will send investigators to the site later in the day.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021.