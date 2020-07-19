iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Arson squad investigating after a dozen police cars torched overnight

The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A dozen Montreal police (SPVM) vehicles were set on fire overnight from Saturday to Sunday in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

No one was injured, but the damage to the vehicles was considerable.

A 911 call came in shortly after midnight Sunday to alert the firefighters of the situation in a SPVM parking lot located on rue d'Iberville, near Saint-Joseph Blvd.

"Seven vehicles are a total loss and three vehicles have minor damage," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils. "There is no damage to property. No criminal element was found at the scene and there are no suspects."

Firefighters have not been able to determine what started the fire.

The SPVM's arson squad is conducting the investigation, and police will analyze any surveillance cameras they find in the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error