Arson squad investigating after fire causes heavy damage to downtown Montreal building


Montreal Fire Department/Securite incendie Montreal - file photo. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

An apparent arson attack caused heavy damage to a commercial building in downtown Montreal on Wednesday morning, but no one was injured.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported no arrests at daybreak.

Police said a 911 call around 4:20 a.m. to the 911 emergency switchboard led firefighters to the burning building on Guy Street, near the intersection of Rene-Levesque Boulevard West.

In the rubble, Montreal firefighters later found what they believed to be an incendiary object. They then referred the investigation to the SPVM's arson squad.

A security perimeter has been set up, which could affect morning traffic in the downtown area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 5, 2023.

