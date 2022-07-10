Arson squad investigating after molotov cocktail thrown through Montreal beauty salon window

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of a beauty salon.

Montreal firefighters (SIM) acted quickly after a call prompted a response at 1:45 a.m. to a beauty salon on Hochelaga St. near Paul-Pau St. in the city's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

"The firefighters of Montreal intervened to stop the beginning of a fire," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

There was no major damage caused and no injuries.

The arson squad will investigate.