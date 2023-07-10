Arson squad investigating building fire in Montreal North

What has been deemed an arson fire was set early Monday morning in an apartment building in the Montreal North borough, but no one was injured.

At around 2 a.m., 911 calls reported the start of a fire in the building on Dagenais Street, near the intersection with Matte Avenue.

Once they arrived, Montreal firefighters (SIM) quickly brought the fire under control and extinguished it.

Little damage was caused.

However, the other apartments in the building had to be evacuated.

The fire brigade found that a window in the burnt-out flat had been broken and that a Molotov cocktail had been found inside. They handed over responsibility for the investigation to the Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad.

No arrests had been reported by the end of the night.

Investigators were due to visit the scene later on Monday to try and solve the case.

This report by The Canadian press was first published in French on July 10, 2023.