iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Arson squad investigating building fire in Pierrefonds early Monday morning


Montreal Fire Department/Securite incendie Montreal - file photo. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

A commercial establishment in northwest Montreal was the target of an apparent arson attack early Monday morning.

The damage caused by the fire was not significant, and there were no injuries, according to the Montreal Police Department (SPVM).

Around midnight, a citizen alerted police officers on patrol that he had just seen flames inside the establishment located on Saint-Charles Boulevard, near the intersection of Pierrefonds Boulevard.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they found that the front window had been broken and that the fire was raging inside. They paged the Montreal fire department (SSIM).

The firefighters arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

When they inspected the interior of the establishment, they found an incendiary object. They then referred the investigation to the SPVM arson squad.

By the end of the night, no arrests had been announced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 6, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*