Arson squad investigating building fire in Pierrefonds early Monday morning

A commercial establishment in northwest Montreal was the target of an apparent arson attack early Monday morning.

The damage caused by the fire was not significant, and there were no injuries, according to the Montreal Police Department (SPVM).

Around midnight, a citizen alerted police officers on patrol that he had just seen flames inside the establishment located on Saint-Charles Boulevard, near the intersection of Pierrefonds Boulevard.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they found that the front window had been broken and that the fire was raging inside. They paged the Montreal fire department (SSIM).

The firefighters arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

When they inspected the interior of the establishment, they found an incendiary object. They then referred the investigation to the SPVM arson squad.

By the end of the night, no arrests had been announced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 6, 2023.