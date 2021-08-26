iHeartRadio
32°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Arson suspect arrested after Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines fire; arson also suspected in Terrebonne factory fire

image.jpg

Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion police say they have arrested a 55-year-old man in connection with a fire in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines and are investigating another in a factory in nearby Terrebonne.

The Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines fire took place Wednesday evening at about 8 p.m. in a commercial building with residential units.

When police arrived, witnesses told them they saw someone set fire in front of the door of a home in the building.

Information gathered at the scene allowed police to quickly locate the suspect’s vehicle in a parking lot and arrest him.

The suspect is set to appear at the Laval courthouse Thursday to face arson charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

Meantime, police say elements gathered at the scene of a major factory fire on Monday night have led crime scene analysts to determine it was arson.

No one was injured in the blaze, but the building suffered significant damage, said police.

An investigation is ongoing in that case as well.

The Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion police is asking anyone with tips on suspected criminal activity to call 450 471-4121 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-711-1800.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error