Arson suspect arrested after Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines fire; arson also suspected in Terrebonne factory fire

Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion police say they have arrested a 55-year-old man in connection with a fire in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines and are investigating another in a factory in nearby Terrebonne.

The Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines fire took place Wednesday evening at about 8 p.m. in a commercial building with residential units.

When police arrived, witnesses told them they saw someone set fire in front of the door of a home in the building.

Information gathered at the scene allowed police to quickly locate the suspect’s vehicle in a parking lot and arrest him.

The suspect is set to appear at the Laval courthouse Thursday to face arson charges.

An investigation is ongoing.



Meantime, police say elements gathered at the scene of a major factory fire on Monday night have led crime scene analysts to determine it was arson.



No one was injured in the blaze, but the building suffered significant damage, said police.

An investigation is ongoing in that case as well.

The Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion police is asking anyone with tips on suspected criminal activity to call 450 471-4121 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-711-1800.