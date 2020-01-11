Artificial trees, lights, decorations don't go in your recycle bin

The City of Montreal confirms it is seeing the annual post-Christmas jump in the amount of items put at the curb for recycling - but it is also seeing the rejection rate at its recycling sorting plant go from 10% to 15%.

Spokesman Philippe Sabourin says that's because Montrealers aren't keeping in mind that items made from more than one material cannot be recycled - for example, an artificial Christmas tree made from both plastic and metal. Likewise, strings of light made from glass, metal and plastic cannot be recycled. The same goes for decorations such as glass baubles with metal hangers and wire-edged ribbon. Sabourin says these items should be dropped off at an Eco-Centre or thrift store, or if they are broken, put in the garbage.

Sabourin notes that most wrapping paper can go in the recycling bin - just not the wrap that looks metallic.

To speed up processing at the sorting plant, items made from different materials should not be sealed in a cardboard box or plastic bag.

In the weeks after Christmas, Montreal's recycling sorting centre has been seeing 120 truckloads a day, up from the usual 80.