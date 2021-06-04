Artturi Lehkonen expected to replace Jake Evans in Canadiens lineup

Artturi Lehkonen is expected to replace a sidelined Jake Evans in Game 2 of the second round series between the Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme would not confirm, but said that 'for now, that's the plan.'



Lehkonen has missed the last five games with a possible upper-body injury.

Evans suffered a concussion when he took a hard check from Mark Scheifele as he scored into an empty net with 56.9 seconds left in Game 1 on Wednesday. He will be out indefinitely.

Scheifele was suspended for four games for his action.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice has not released his game, but Paul Stastny could replace Scheifele.

Stastny missed the first game, a 5-3 win for the Habs, with an undisclosed injury. He did participate in the Jets' morning practice on Friday.

If Stastny is unable to play, Maurice may have to turn to Jansen Harkins or Kristian Vesalainen.

Maurice will also have to find a replacement for Dylan DeMelo. The defenceman suffered a lower body injury in his first appearance on the ice Wednesday.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 4, 2021.