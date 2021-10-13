Arturo Miranda leaves Diving Canada; will be replaced by coach Hui Tong

Diving Canada will begin a new Olympic cycle with a new head coach. The organization announced the departure of coach Arturo Miranda on Wednesday and said he will be replaced by Hui Tong of China.

"Miranda has been a major contributor to the Institut de plongeon de Montréal program since 2012 and has been instrumental in Canada's international success during that time,'' the Diving Canada release said, without elaborating on the reasons for his departure.

Hui succeeds Miranda and will become the head coach of the Institut de plongeon de Montréal (IPM) program, located at the Institut national du sport du Québec (INSQ). Diving Canada has indicated that he will take up his position 'in early 2022'.

"Hui is regarded around the world as a diving expert and an extremely capable coach," said Mitch Geller, Diving Canada's technical director.

Hui, who is originally from Wuhan, represented his country as a member of the national diving team between 1977 and 1989. He is a two-time World Cup champion on men's 10m (1985, 1987) and finished fourth at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Hui will be on familiar ground in Canada.

After retiring from sport in 1989, he became the head coach of Dive Calgary, where he led his club to several national and international medals. From 1990 to 2000, he also coached Eryn Bulmer (1997 World Cup champion) and Blythe Hartley, and represented Team Canada at the 1996 Atlanta and 2000 Athens Olympic Games.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 13, 2021.