As cities recover from flooding, Quebec premier warns not enough money to go around


image.jpg

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the province doesn't have enough money to satisfy all the demands from cities for climate change-related projects.

Legault made the comments today as cities and towns across the province clean up after severe flooding washed out roads and cut off communities from basic services.

Quebec municipalities are asking for $2 billion in new money over five years to deal with climate adaptation, noting that each dollar invested now will save taxpayers in the long term.

But Legault told reporters that his government has already committed $1.4 billion for climate change adaptation and $500 million for flooding relief.

He says Environment Minister Benoit Charette will soon announce more money to help cities adapt to the changing climate.

About 100 municipalities have been affected by recent bouts of heavy rain, with about 1,000 homes flooded and 3,000 cut off by water.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 4, 2023
