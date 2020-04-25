As COVID spreads, Sacre-Coeur Hospital changes protocols

Sacre-Coeur Hospital is introducing new protocols to fight the spread of COVID-19 after the virus spread into several wards.

General surgery, geriatrics and the orthopedic care units are among those that have been hit by infection in the 540-bed hospital, which has been designated a COVID-19 treatment centre.

Hospital officials said among the changes are eliminating three-patient rooms, opting instead for private rooms.

All employees and staff will be tested for the virus. Non-COVID patients who enter the emergency department and deemed well enough to be transferred will be sent to Jean-Talon Hospital.

As of Wednesday, 119 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at Sacre-Coeur. At least one cancer patient died after contracting the virus while almost 20 dialysis patients were also confirmed to have contracted it.