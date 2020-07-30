As director of Old Brewery Mission steps down, he leaves lessons for Montreal

Matthew Pearce, the longtime director of the Old Brewery Mission shelter, announced today he's stepping down.

Described by others as a fixture in his field, reliably present for the city's most vulnerable, Pearce has also learned more than anyone what could help those Montrealers.

He told CTV about some of what he believes the city should do to solve its problems. Spending on housing, he said, should be top of the list.

“That sounds like an expense and a cost and it is," he said.

"But it really is an investment in the best sense of the word, and that means there is a return on that. There’s a reduction on the cost of running large shelters if we can house people, and it’s cheaper to have homeless people in housing than in shelters."

Watch the video to see more about what Pearce has learned working with homeless Montrealers.