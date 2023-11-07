As first group of Canadians leave Gaza, Trudeau vows work continues to evacuate all

On the first day Canadians were able to leave Gaza, dozens of citizens and those with ties to this country were able to evacuate, with the federal government vowing work will continue in the days ahead to help all leave the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

In a social media post, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said a team of officials met the first group on the Egyptian side of the border, "providing them with support and care," upon crossing.

In Ottawa, International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen confirmed the news, saying the Canadians were "safe and sound."

Following up with a statement, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said the first group to get out included "approximately 20-25 Canadians." As of midday, the department said it was expecting up to 80 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and eligible family members to leave Gaza by day's end.

According to GAC's late afternoon update on the situation in the Middle East, a total of 59 Canadians, permanent residents and family members have crossed the Rafah border into Egypt.

"This is very good news," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on his way in to Tuesday's question period. "We've gotten dozens of Canadians across the Rafah crossing, but there are hundreds to get out, so we're going to continue to work day and night until all Canadians and their families are out of Gaza."

The department said the Canadians who made it on to the approved list for crossing but did not cross today are being contacted directly by Canadian officials. "The situation is quite fluid and unpredictable."

Those evacuated will be heading to Cairo, and then on to Canada. While in Cairo, Canada is providing accommodation, food and basic necessities. Egypt's government is allowing those who cross from Gaza to stay in the country for a maximum of three days, according to federal officials.

Without offering specifics on how many days it might take to see all Canadians evacuated, Hussen said he is hopeful this first group will "build the momentum to get the rest of them out."

"We're very, very happy about that. It's a result of weeks and weeks of work in the region with our allies. And we will continue to work hard to get the rest of the Canadians who are stranded in Gaza, out," he said.

This comes after progress to get Canadians through the Rafah border crossing stalled over the weekend as the border was closed on Nov. 4 and 5, and just reopened late Monday.

"It's just a weight lifted off," said Nour Elbatinigi, whose 72-year-old father was one of the first Canadians who was able to make the Rafah border crossing on Tuesday and who, as of midday, was in one of three shuttles making the hours-long trip to Cairo.

"I've been off work for a month, because it's just been awful," she said in an interview on CTV News Channel Tuesday. "He has four kids here in Canada, and he hadn't been back in 12 years. So, just getting stuck a week before coming back home has been stressful. He had to see things that nobody should ever, ever see or experience."

Elbatinigi said that in the limited communication she's had with her father as he made his way to the Rafah border, he spoke about struggling to access food and water and difficulty co-ordinating with GAC officials about getting the clearance needed to get out.

Upon crossing, he was in need of medical attention and will be flying "straight to Canada" in a few days, according to his daughter.

"There are a number of measures that have already been put in place by our consular officials there to provide the necessary … assistance in arranging for transport home. Right now, it's not anticipated that the military will be required because there are commercial flights available," Defence Minister Bill Blair told reporters on Tuesday, confirming the Canadian government will not be covering the onward travel costs for those fleeing Gaza.

"But, if they're unable to afford that, then there are some provisions that Global Affairs can upon to assist them in getting home," Blair added.

For days, as foreign nationals began to be permitted exit, Canadian diplomatic staff have been communicating with the more than 400 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and eligible family members registered in Gaza, telling them to be prepared to move on short notice and have their travel documents at the ready.

"Canadians should be prepared for significant delays at the Rafah border," the department said in its latest daily update on the situation, noting, "Canada does not determine when or how many persons can cross each day."

Tuesday's list of approved evacuees from the General Authority for Border Crossings in Gaza included the names of approximately 80 people connected to Canada, including both Canadian citizens and dual Palestinian nationals.

It was the first time Canadians were listed since the war began one month ago, seeing the Gaza strip become subject to a steady Israeli offensive, in response to the deadly incursion on Oct. 7 by Hamas, a Canadian-designated terrorist organization.

GAC has said it is aware of reports of four Canadian citizens crossing the Rafah border with a third party.

Joly said she is looking forward to seeing all Canadians evacuated in the days ahead, calling it the government's top priority.

"I know families and loved ones have been waiting anxiously," Joly said, thanking her Egyptian, Israeli and Qatari counterparts for making the operation successful. "And also I would like to thank all Canadian diplomats in Egypt and also in Ottawa who have been working night and day to make this happen."

This is a developing story, check back for updates...

The first group of Canadians have left Gaza. Our team of officials has met them on the Egyptian side of the border, providing them with support and care. pic.twitter.com/Bc4CPerVew