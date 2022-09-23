Legault suspends election campaign 'until further notice' due to Hurricane Fiona

Outgoing Quebec Premier François Legault said he is suspending his campaign "until further notice" as his government is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Fiona, which is headed for eastern Quebec.

Environment Canada meteorologists have said the powerful storm could cause "extreme and even dangerous" weather conditions for the Magdalen Islands, as well as the eastern Gaspé Peninsula and the Lower North Shore, as the system heads straight for Atlantic Canada.

As the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) leader wrapped up day 26 of the election campaign, Legault said in a tweet Friday evening that he was also cancelling his campaign activities scheduled for Saturday.

"Hurricane Fiona appears to be heading straight for the Islands. We hope for the best, but the whole government is ready," Legault wrote.

"Know that all of Quebec is with you."

Legault said he was in contact with his deputy premier and the government's secretary general as they monitor the storm.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, co-spokesperson for Québec solidaire (QS), said in a tweet that he is cancelling a press conference scheduled for Saturday and that he will "reassess our schedule as the situation evolves."

BRACING FOR 'HISTORIC STORM'

By Friday night, parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I. were already plunged into darkness as thousands of homes and business lost power due to high winds.

"It’s certainly going to be a historic, extreme event for Eastern Canada," said Bob Robichaud, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, on Friday.

The hurricane left almost one million homes and businesses without power in Puerto Rico as of Friday morning as it continued to track north up the Atlantic. On Friday, the entirety of Nova Scotia and P.E.I. were under hurricane warnings. Parts of New Brunswick and Labrador are also under a hurricane warning. In Nova Scotia, upwards of 200 millimetres of rain is expected by Saturday.

In eastern Quebec, the most intense weather conditions are expected to be felt Friday night into Saturday evening on the Magdalen Islands and the eastern tip of the Gaspé Peninsula.

Weather warnings issued by Environment Canada for the Magdalen Islands said wind speeds could reach up to 150 km/h in the hardest-hit areas that could cause "widespread damage."

Shorelines in the area could see waves between six and eight metres tall.

"Similar storms in the past have resulted in prolonged utility outages, hazardous driving conditions and toppling of high-sided vehicles," the weather agency said.

"High winds may cause downed trees or toss loose objects."

The Lower North Shore will be hit hardest by the storm beginning Saturday morning into Sunday morning.

1/2 On pense aux gens de la Côte-Nord, de la Gaspésie et des Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

L’ouragan Fiona semble se diriger droit sur les Îles. On espère le mieux, mais tout le gouvernement se tient prêt.

Vous êtes faits forts les Madelinots. Sachez que tout le Québec est avec vous.

The CAQ chief was the second party leader to announce he was temporarily pausing his campaign. Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said Friday he was experiencing "flu-like symptoms" and was suspending his campaign to recover.

With files from The Canadian Press