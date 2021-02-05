As many as 40 cars in pileup on Highway 40 east of Montreal

There's major car pileup at this hour on Highway 40 east of Montreal involving as many as 40 vehicles.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon in Saint-Sulpice, near Repentigny.



Transportation officials say many cars may be damaged in the pileup that occurred as a result of snowy weather, making road conditions tricky.

Highway 40 is closed in both directions at the site of the incident.





⚠️ #A40 est & ouest (Félix-Leclerc) à la hauteur de Repentigny, L'Assomption et Saint-Sulpice. Plusieurs accidents signalés dont un carambolage impliquant possiblement 40 véhicules à Saint-Sulpice. Détails à venir.

Quebec provincial police are warning drivers to slow down and use caution on roads in the greater Montreal area, and to delay any non-essential travel for the moment.





Les conditions climatiques et routières sont difficiles dans certains secteurs de la grande région de Montréal. Nous invitons les automobilistes à redoubler de prudence et à retarder leurs déplacements non essentiels. #securiteroutiere pic.twitter.com/y8g9mScjoS