As many as 40 cars in pileup on Highway 40 east of Montreal

MONTREAL -- There's major car pileup at this hour on Highway 40 east of Montreal involving as many as 40 vehicles.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon in Saint-Sulpice, near Repentigny.

Transportation officials say many cars may be damaged in the pileup that occurred as a result of snowy weather, making road conditions tricky.

Highway 40 is closed in both directions at the site of the incident.

 

Quebec provincial police are warning drivers to slow down and use caution on roads in the greater Montreal area, and to delay any non-essential travel for the moment.

 

