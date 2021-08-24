As support for Bloc Quebecois waivers, Liberals may have an opening

For Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, the stakes in Quebec couldn’t be higher, according to polling expert Phillipe J. Fournier.

“Without gains in Quebec, there are no paths for a majority for Justin Trudeau. There simply is no path,” says Fournier, who is the creator of poll analysis website 338Canada.com.

But a week into the federal election campaign, polling suggests Trudeau might have an opening, as support for the Bloc Québécois is down compared to 2019.

“The Bloc Québécois still has a strong base, but it's not to the same level as it was two years ago,” says Fournier. “It could mean that some very close ridings that were won by the Bloc Quebecois in 2019 could be going to the Liberals if the numbers keep up."

Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet was in Saint-Hyacinthe Aug. 22 to unveil his party's election platform.

“We speak French, we are Quebecois,” he said in French.

The platform promises to fight for more healthcare and green spending in Quebec, while still hoping to capitalize on a renewed climate of Quebec nationalism around issues like language and secularism.

“I think identity is a key issue,” says McGill political sociology expert Daniel Beland. “[The Bloc] are aligning themselves with Francois Legault, a very popular nationalist government in Quebec City.”

Beland says Premier Legault’s criticism of Trudeau in 2019 over his stance on Bill 21 helped the Bloc win it’s 32 seats.

"So far, Francois Legault has remained quiet during this campaign and the Liberals hope that he won't intervene,” says Beland.

Polling suggests the NDP and Conservatives will have a harder time making gains in Quebec this election. Still, Conservattive leader Erin O’Toole was in Quebec City this week making his pitch to Quebecers.

“It was our party that was talking about defending French as the working language of Quebec," he said at the time.

With national polling showing the Conservatives in a virtual dead heat with the Liberals, chipping away at some of the Liberal Party’s support in Quebec could make a big difference for O’Toole on election night.

“Right now Quebec is the only place in Canada where the Liberals are polling a bit higher than they were in 2019, which would give them maybe, at most, five or six more seats,” says Fournier. “That could offset some losses elsewhere in the country, but the majority still appears to be out of reach for now."