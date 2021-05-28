As the curfew lifts, Quebec reports 419 more COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

As restrictions across Quebec begin to lift, the province reported 419 more positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of infections to 369,318 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the total number, 353,442 people are reported to have recovered from the novel coronavirus, an increase of 635.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) reports that there are 4,758 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

Quebec also added three more deaths due to the disease, including one in the past 24 hours, one between May 21 and May 26, and two before May 21.

Since the pandemic began, 11,118 people in Quebec have died due to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations dropped for a fourth day on Friday, as the province announced that there are nine fewer patients receiving care in Quebec hospitals for a total of 385. Of those, 91 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of five.

On May 26, 30,328 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec reported Friday that health-care professionals in the province have administered 104,204 more vaccine doses, including 101,094 in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 5,306,336 Quebecers have received at least one dose of vaccine, which is 58.1 per cent of the population.

REGIONAL DATA

The highest increase in cases was reported in Montreal with 131 more cases (130,851 total), followed by Monteregie with 47 new cases (50,601 total), Laval with 35 new (31,151 total), and Chaudiere-Appalaches with 33 new (18,798 total).

One death was reported in Bas-Saint-Laurent (46 total), Quebec City (1,107 total), and Monteregie (1,546 total).

ACROSS CANADA

Across Canada, 1,372,765 cases of COVID-19 and 25,428 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the total number of cases are as follows: