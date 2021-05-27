As the Habs face elimination against the Leafs, Gustafsson gets the call

The Montreal Canadiens will send defenseman Erik Gustafsson into the fray Thursday night as they face elimination in Toronto.

The Tricolore is trailing 3-1 in their first round series against the Maple Leafs.

The Leafs have a chance to win their first series since 2004, knock off their fierce rivals and rob Montreal fans from being able to see their team live in over a year.

"We say it every year, we want to keep playing," said Habs forward Brendan Gallagher. "We want to extend our season by one more game. We're going to fight for our lives and we'll have a good feeling if we do."

Erik Gustafsson est le suivant au micro.



Erik Gustafsson is up next at the mic.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/lVOG7AkY7g

The Leafs could also win a first series against the Habs since 1967, when they got the better of the Tricolore in the Stanley Cup Final.

They haven't won the cup since.

Gustafsson will be playing in his first game in the series and will replace Brett Kulak.

The Habs acquired Gustafsson from the Philadelphia Flyers at the trade deadline. He subsequently played in only five games for the Tricolore and had two assists.

TAVARES RETURNS TO THE ICE FOR A SKATE

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was back on the ice for a skate on Thursday, one week after suffering a concussion and a knee injury in a scary collision.

Tavares skated at Scotiabank Arena with fellow Leafs forward Nick Foligno (lower-body injury), who will miss his third straight game in Toronto's playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Tavares was checked to the ice in the first period of last Thursday's 2-1 loss in Game 1 by Canadiens defenceman Ben Chiarot into the path of an onrushing Corey Perry, who was unable to avoid contact. Perry's knee hit Tavares' face.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) is helped on to a stretcher after being injured against the Montreal Canadiens during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff action in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The 30-year-old lay motionless before trying to get up as trainers and doctors from both teams provided medical attention inside an empty, eerily quiet Scotiabank Arena. Tavares was eventually stretchered off the ice.

Tavares stayed overnight at hospital before he was discharged.

"He's obviously progressing very well to the point that he's gone through the different steps to now get on to the ice," Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said.

"That's a step for him. He wasn't on there very long, but felt really good coming off. He's got two different (injuries) that they're monitoring with his knee and the concussion. Progress has been very good on both fronts."

-- these reports by The Canadian Press were first published in French and English on May 27, 2021.