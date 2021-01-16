iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

As the snow falls and shovels are out, chiropractors see more patients after every heavy snowfall

Shovelling snow

At a time when many Quebecers will be shovelling at the end of the week, health professionals are reiterating the importance of being careful not to get injured.

Shovelling causes muscle and joint pain in 31 per cent of Canadians, a statistic from the Association des chiropraticiens du Québec notes on Saturday morning.

Quebec chiropractors say they see an upsurge in the number of consultations after each heavy snowfall.

Related Stories

"The patients we see in the clinic after a snowstorm mainly present with pain in the lower back, neck and shoulders," explained Dr. Guillaume Corbin, chiropractor and vice-president of the Association des chiropraticiens du Québec.

The association recommends that people do the following when clearing snow:

  •  do some warm-up exercises before starting,
  •  push the snow instead of lifting it when possible,
  •  pivot your body to avoid twisting your torso when putting down the shovel and,
  •  go out and shovel several times in a storm rather than waiting for a big pile.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error