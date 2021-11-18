As vehicle theft declines in Quebec, Montreal is seeing an uptick

There is a shortage of cars worldwide, and that's not only affecting consumers -- experts say thieves have noticed it, too.

Security professionals say car dealerships can't meet the demand for new, or even second-hand vehicles. That’s because the international supply chain for parts, such computer chips, has been severely disrupted by the pandemic.

A return to normal could take years, and international crime gangs are filling the gap, according to Charles Rabbat, a police liaison officer for the theft deterrent Sherlock system.

“Until they solve all the transportation and manufacturing [problems],” he said, “we recommend you put more protection on your investment.”

Car theft in Quebec has been on a slow but steady decline in the last 10 years. Right now, though, Montreal is recording an uptick.

For example, the Montreal police (SPVM) station in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is reporting a 38 per cent increase in thefts since last June.

However, “this isn't an area-specific problem,” police told CTV News in a statement. “In general, we notice an increase in car thefts on the territory. The SPVM stresses the importance of keeping your parked car locked at all times."

One of Montreal’s latest thefts involved two men who allegedly managed to steal a pick-up truck in a matter of seconds inside the parking lot of an east-end hotel. Officers are still looking for suspects.

Like an overwhelming number of stolen vehicles, there’s a good chance the truck is already sitting in a container ship, said Rabbat.

“They're being sent to Africa, west Africa, eastern Europe,” said the retired SPVM officer, “but eastern Europe will specialize in luxury cars.”

The most stolen vehicles by percentage remain high-end Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), specifically the Lexus brand, which make up five of the top six stolen cars.

The more modest Honda CR-V is the most stolen car in absolute numbers, but that's because it's also one of the top selling cars in Canada.

Modern thieves use electronic equipment to bypass keyless entry and alarm systems, though most vehicles are stolen using more traditional means, like forcing locks.

So, what do experts recommend?

“The more [security] layers you put, the more time it will take, and it's a deterrent,” said Rabbat, who added that while no security system is perfect, tracing technology, alarms, and steering locks are effective extra layers of protection.