Asian Heritage Month market promotes businesses that suffered during COVID-19

A local market is kicking off Asian Heritage month in Montreal to promote entrepreneurs and showcase east and southeast Asian artisans and food.

"The aim is to encourage east and southeast Asian businesses that were mostly boycotted because of COVID-19," point out organizers LOCAL 88, an organization that aims to boost Asian restaurants, caterers and grocery stores in Greater Montreal.

It's the first event organized by the group to recognize Asian Heritage Month.

"Visitors will be able to discover Asian desserts, bubble tea and shop for artisanal products [ahead of] Mother's Day," the group states.

Some of the businesses taking part include:

Sakao O Japanese Tea;

Ri Yuè Célébration;

Hazukido;

Alice & Théo;

Golden Triangle Coffee;

Pâtisserie T.M.;

Koji Soupe & Labo;

Paper and Rice Co.;

Centre Taiyo;

Naiko Designs;

Kim Yen;

Atelier Fleuriste.

The event is slated to take place Sunday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Restaurant MajesThé on 2077 Robert-Bourassa Blvd. in downtown Montreal.

Admission is free and all those in attendance must adhere to public health guidelines.