Assault charge withdrawn against Gatineau police officer

Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) has withdrawn an assault charge against a Gatineau police officer who was arrested on July 19.

The man, in his 30s, was arrested by his colleagues while he was off duty, in connection with an argument between him and his former spouse.

On July 20, the Gatineau police service indicated that the officer had been relieved of his duties and "assigned to administrative duties for an indefinite period of time."

On Monday, the internal affairs division of the Gatineau police force said in a news release that it had been informed of the withdrawal of the charge by the DPCP.

"Therefore, the legal process is closed. We will not be releasing any further information on this matter,'' the statement said.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 29, 2021.