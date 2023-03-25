Asylum seeker deal between U.S. and Canada won't stop drama at border, advocates say

The new asylum seeker agreement between Canada and the United States will not deter migrants from trying to cross into Canada outside official ports of entry, Quebec immigration advocacy groups say.

Restricting access to the border and preventing migrants from accessing a safe pathway into the country will only incentivize bad-faith actors, said Abdulla Daoud, executive director of Montreal-based The Refugee Centre.

"This type of decision-making … in the past has led to the creation of many human traffickers and smuggling rings," Daoud said in an interview on Friday. "Canada never really had to deal with that too much. But now I think we're going to see the numbers increase because these individuals are not going to go away."

The deal was announced on Friday during U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Ottawa. It was described in U.S. documents as a "supplement" to the 2004 treaty known as the Safe Third Country Agreement. That treaty prevents people in Canada or in the United States from crossing the border and making a refugee claim in either country -- but until now, it only covered official points of entry.

As of Saturday, the treaty started to apply along the nearly 9,000-kilometre border, including at popular unofficial crossings like Roxham Road in Quebec, through which tens of thousands of asylum seekers have entered Canada in the past few years.

All was quiet there on Saturday morning, with only members of the media on-hand awaiting the arrival of new would-be asylum seekers.

A new sign installed on Friday and unveiled at midnight when the new agreement took effect now warns newcomers that it is illegal to enter Canada through Roxham Road.

"You will be arrested and may be returned to the United States. Refugee claimants must request protection in the first safe country they arrive in," the new sign reads.

Those working directly with people seeking asylum say they doubt such warnings will have much impact.

Eva Gracia-Turgeon, executive director of Home of the World, a shelter for asylum seekers and migrants in Montreal, said it is possible that would-be refugees who are determined to cross into Canada may end up dying by taking dangerous routes into the country.

"It's very possible that people will try to cross over using more hidden places and get stuck in the woods for two weeks and end up losing their lives," Gracia-Turgeon said in an interview. "We are talking about not only individuals but also families and pregnant women and young children who are going to cross. So potentially, there will be more drama at the border."

One American official also voiced concern about the impact the new deal would have on residents on the U.S. side of the border.

"This becomes a local issue when you still have an influx of people coming here," said Billy Jones, an assembly member in the New York state legislature. "If they are denied entry, where are they going? What are you they doing? As well as the humanitarian part of it. We don't want people stranded along the border, oftentimes not prepared for the conditions that we have out here."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2023.