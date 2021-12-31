Asymptomatic kids in contact with COVID-19-positive peers do not need to isolate: Quebec clarifies daycare rules

The Quebec government is clarifying its recommendations for young children in daycare who come into contact with a peer who has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the government, if a child tests positive for the virus, or if there are multiple cases in a single daycare, the recommendations are as follows:

Children in a group with a positive COVID-19 case are considered at "moderate risk."

Children and staff who are asymptomatic are not required to get tested.

In addition, they are not required to isolate unless they are doing so for other reasons, such as if a member of their household has tested positive for COVID-19.

Masks are not required for children in childcare centres, even if they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"A child who has had COVID-19 in the last six months is considered protected," the government adds. "The child must not be excluded from the childcare facility if he or she has been in close contact with a COVID-19 case."

The Families Ministry states staff members should monitor their health at all times and be tested only if they develop symptoms of COVID-19.

Officials note these recommendations also apply to the population at large.

The government adds public health will contact daycare administrators with instructions directly if ever there is a need to close a location.