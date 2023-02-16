At least one Liberal MP will not vote for her party's amendments to the Official Languages Act

Liberal MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos went a step further than her colleagues on Wednesday, saying she will not vote for her party's amendments to the Official Languages Act (Bill C-13) if Quebec's Bill 96 remains a part of it.

"As it is right now, I would not vote for it," Lambropoulos said on CJAD 800 Radio' The Elias Makos Show.

Liberal Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather said he was considering not voting for the bill.

Liberal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller and MP Marc Garneau have also raised concerns about the bill and its inclusion of Bill 96.

Lambropoulos said that the bill affects her constituents, and it's her duty to raise issues with the bill that was introduced in March to promote French and has included amendments from the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois that are drawing concern for some MPs.

"There are important pieces of legislation that are debated at all times, that affect different MPs differently, and we've always been told that if there is something that is a very important issue in your riding, and that you feel strongly about it, you can let us know in advance," she said. "It's an important enough issue for me and for some of my colleagues to say, 'hey. We can't vote for it as it stands because it refers to a reference to the charter of the French language, which now includes Bill 96.'"

Lambropoulos said she is "not okay" with Bill 96, An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Quebec.

The original Bill 13 did not include Bill 96, and the effect it may have on English-speaking Quebecers' rights.

Housefather said he hopes to be able to support the bill, is hesistant with the parts of the bill that would reduce services to English-speaking Quebecers.

Lambropoulos said she understands that Quebec is the only French-speaking province or state in continental North America and believes that French should be promoted across Canada, but not at other language speakers' expense.

"I do believe there is a fear in Quebec that they are losing their language," she said. "I do understand where the fear comes from. I don't think that that's a reason to take rights away from the linguistic minority. I do still believe that the federal government's job is to protect that linguistic minority."