At least two suspects arrested in Levis for theft of 85 catalytic converters

Faced with increasing thefts of catalytic converters from gasoline-powered cars over the past several months, Lévis police (SPVL) made two arrests on Wednesday during searches, notably at a metal recycling operation.

With the help of provicial police officers (SQ), the SPVL was able to dismantle a network they say stole, distributed and sold catalytic converters.

The catalytic converter is a car part that contains sought-after metals, and it doesn't take much time to remove from underneath the car. For car owners, it is an expensive part to replace.

The operation began last March following a series of thefts on the Lévis and Bellechasse areas of Quebec. The estimated value of the stolen goods is more than $250,000.

Searches resulted in the seizure of 85 catalytic converters, burglary tools and money.

The suspects, aged 25 and 34, were questioned by police before being released on conditions. The investigation is ongoing and one other individual has yet to be interviewed.

Charges of theft over $5,000, receiving stolen property, break and enter, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools and breach of probation are expected to be laid.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 10, 2021.