At rock bottom in the polls, the Quebec Liberal Party goes on the offensive

The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) is going on the offensive.

On the eve of a new parliamentary session, it is accusing the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) of being an "empty box," Québec Solidaire (QS) of lacking credibility and the Parti Québécois (PQ) of being "obsessed" with independence.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, the PLQ's interim leader Marc Tanguay, who recently gave up his bid for the party leadership, said he was returning to work with "renewed energy."

The 19 Liberal MNAs will be meeting in pre-session caucus on Tuesday and Wednesday in Saint-Paulin, Mauricie.

The parliamentary session that opens on Sept. 12 will be an opportunity for the PLQ to demonstrate the extent to which, over the past five years, François Legault's CAQ has "watched the problems grow" and been "incapable of delivering on major issues," according to Marc Tanguay.

"You only have to think of the empty seniors' homes, the four-year-old kindergartens that have been postponed until 2030, the third motorway link that has been abandoned, and the housing crisis where there is no plan. (...) You will see us fighting hard," he said.

"We don't feel that the Legault government is in control of the various issues. When I look at François Legault's CAQ government, it's as if they wanted to give us all the bells and whistles in the packaging, then when it's time to deliver, they open on an empty box. The box is empty."

THERE WILL BE CANDIDATES: TANGUAY

Marc Tanguay recently became the third person to renounce his candidacy for the leadership of his party, after André Fortin and Monsef Derraji.

Frédéric Beauchemin has yet to announce his intentions.

The PLQ has been without a leader since Dominique Anglade stepped down last December.

"The fact that the race has not yet started is the main factor," said Tanguay. "I'm very confident that when the race is launched, there will be a real race. We obviously want a number of quality candidates, and I'm confident we'll get that."

For his part, he felt that he would be more useful to the party as interim leader, a decision he made with his wife, he said.

According to the most recent Léger poll, Tanguay had the most support among Liberal voters, followed at a distance by MNA Marwah Rizqy and Bloc Montreal leader Balarama Holness.

The latter told Le Journal de Québec that he was thinking about it, but added that he thought the PLQ would need "two decades to strengthen itself in the regions, while demographic changes take place."

In an interview with Radio-Canada, former PLQ leader Philippe Couillard also seemed to predict a long "hollow period."

JEAN-TALON

In the meantime, the Liberals will face a test in the byelection in the Quebec City riding of Jean-Talon, left vacant by resigning CAQ MNA Joëlle Boutin.

This has always been a Liberal riding until the CAQ won it in 2019.

The polls now suggest a close fight between the CAQ and the PQ.

"The PQ's obsession (...) is separation, the independence of Quebec. What does that mean today for those who are struggling to make ends meet? What's the priority? The budget for year one of the separation or their own budget?' asked Tanguay, who isn't letting his Solidaire opponent off either.

"On the other side, Québec Solidaire proposed an orange tax for families. (...) Do you think that Québec solidaire has the credibility today to talk about the rising cost of living?" he asked.

The byelection in Jean-Talon, to be held on Oct. 2, will serve as a reminder of everyone's priorities, according to the interim Liberal leader.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 4, 2023.