iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Atikamekw disappointed with Quebec's refusal to recognize systemic racism and adopt Joyce's Principle

image.jpg

Atikamekw and other Indigenous leaders are disappointed at the Quebec government's refusal to adopt measures to improve health-care for Indigenous people because of a reference to systematic racism.

Posted by Conseil de la Nation Atikamekw on  Thursday, 26 November 2020

The Manawan Atikamekw Council and the Atikamekw Nation Council submitted a brief entitled "Joyce's Principle" to the office of Premier François Legault on Nov. 16.

They posted a letter on the council's Facebook page stating their disappointment in the Francois Legault government's decision not to accept the document.

This document followed the death of Joyce Echaquan, a mother of seven who died in September in disturbing circumstances at the Joliette Hospital. Before her death, she filmed herself from her hospital bed.

Towards the end of the approximately seven-minute video, hospital staff can be seen and heard making racist remarks and taunting her.

The video sparked a storm of indignation in Quebec and Canada.

Following her death, relatives and her community called for measures to ensure that Indigenous people receive equitable care without being victims of discrimination.

The CAQ government, however, refused to adopt a resolution presented by the Liberals as it referred to the notion of systemic racism as present in Quebec.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2020. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error