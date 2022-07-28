Attendees arriving at Quebec pilgrimage site where Pope Francis to host mass

Hundreds of people have begun arriving at the shrine of Ste-Anne-de-Beaupre, east of Quebec City, to listen to Pope Francis host the second mass of his Canadian tour, which he has called a pilgrimage of penance.

The majority of people in the pews of the pilgrimage site are Indigenous Peoples and residential school survivors. Many of them are dressed in orange to represent the Every Child Matters movement -- remembering the children lost in those schools and the survivors.

Some attendees are wearing floral scarfs, and elders in wheelchairs are sitting in a section to the left near the stage. Organizers say there are about 1,400 people in the church.

The site is one of the oldest and most popular places of pilgrimage in North America and annually attracts more than one million visitors. Organizers expect more than 16,000 people will attend inside and outside, though attendance during events in Alberta has been overestimated.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault told reporters outside the shrine that many of Quebec's "beautiful values" come from the Catholic Church, including the value of mutual aid.

But he said the church was also involved in the residential school system, which was a dark period of Quebec and Canada's history. The premier added that he would use his private meeting with the Pope Friday to ask him to hand over to Indigenous communities any documents or materials about residential schools.

Later on Thursday, the Pope is to attend vespers with church officials in the Cathedral-Basilica of Notre-Dame de Quebec.

Francis arrived in the city on Wednesday afternoon. He held private meetings with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Quebec City's Citadelle and later addressed a small room of Indigenous dignitaries and residential school survivors.

The Pope asked forgiveness for the harm done by the policies of assimilation carried out in residential schools. He expressed deep shame and sorrow for the part different local Roman Catholic institutions played in the "deplorable" system.

It was the second papal apology on Canadian soil for Francis. On Monday, he begged forgiveness for the "evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous Peoples," during a speech in Maskwacis, Alta.

He is to leave Quebec City Friday and make a brief stop in Iqaluit before heading home to Vatican City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.