ATV crash in Laurentians leaves 16-year-old girl dead

The accident occurred at around 11 a.m. in the Maison-de-Pierre area, according to the Surete du Quebec.

After resuscitation maneuvers, the 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead later in the day.

An 8-year-old girl was also on the ATV but suffered only minor injuries.

Police said initial findings showed the victim may have gotten stuck below the vehicle and an investigation is underway.  

