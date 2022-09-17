iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

ATV driver in hospital after crashing in Outaouais

All terrain vehicle (ATV) - FILE PHOTO

A person riding alone on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was transported to hospital in critical condition after veering off the road and crashing Friday evening in Lac-Sainte-Marie, in the Outaouais region.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Lac-Sainte-Marie Rd. According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the driver lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason and ended up in a ditch.

The man, whose age is unknown at this time, was transported to a hospital and SQ spokesperson Sergeant Béatrice Dorsainville said late Friday evening that his condition was still unstable.

On Saturday morning, police said his condition had stabilized, but he remains in hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in Frenc hon Sept. 17, 2022. 

With reporting from CTV News Montreal.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*