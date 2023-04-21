ATV driver not wearing a helmet killed in Lac-Saint-Jean accident

A man in his 30s died after losing control of his all-terrain vehicle (ATV) Thursday afternoon in Lac-Saint-Jean-Est.

The accident occurred around 4 p.m. on the 6th Road in Saint-Nazaire, about 40 kilometres north of Saguenay.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the driver was alone on his side-by-side ATV when he lost control and crashed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police report that the victim was not wearing a helmet.

The investigation is ongoing as two police officers specializing in collision investigation are analyzing the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 21, 2023.