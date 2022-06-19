iHeartRadio
ATV rider in critical condition after accident in Franklin, Que.

All terrain vehicle (ATV) - FILE PHOTO

A man is in critical condition after a crash on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Franklin, Montérégie, Saturday around 7 p.m.

The driver, who was alone on his vehicle, lost control of his ATV before being ejected from it, explained Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

The accident occurred on de l'Église Street, near Route 201, about 10 minutes from the U.S. border.

The man, in his 30s, was transported to hospital where his life is feared.

A collision investigator was expected to visit the scene Saturday night to investigate the incident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 19, 2022. 

