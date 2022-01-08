iHeartRadio
-12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov win decisive doubles match against Russia to advance to the final

Felix Auger-Aliassime, left, and Denis Shapovalov of Canada react to winning their match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin during their semifinal match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Christo)

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov qualified Canada for its first ATP Cup final on Saturday when they defeated Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 in doubles to complete a 2-1 win against Russia.

Canada will play Spain in the final on Sunday.

Medvedev and Safiullin had been 3-0 in doubles this week but the Canadians ending that winning streak.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., got the match off to a good start for Canada by beating Safiullin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the opening singles, but Medvedev leveled with a 6-4, 6-0 victory against Montreal's Auger-Aliassime.

"I had to try and stay positive. Of course it was tough, especially (because) that second set went the way it went in singles," Auger-Aliassime said. "Denis helped me and the team to push myself. We had a tough start in the doubles, so to be able to come back in this way, it's really a team effort.

"That's what the ATP Cup is about. You can still win after being 1-all and losing a tough singles. It's really about the team effort and we're happy to be through."

Never count Canada out.

Team Canada digs deep to upset the defending champions Russia and advance to their first final at the #ATPCup. Next up: A shot at revenge against Spain.

Read more about how Canada pulled it off: ��https://t.co/0GqLmRtWwe

— Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) January 8, 2022

Spain beat Canada 2-0 in the 2019 Davis Cup final and Shapovalov said he's hoping for reversal of fortunes in Sunday's final.

"We'll definitely try to turn the script," Shapovalov said during his on-court interview. "The team chemistry (we have) is unbelievable. Me and Felix have been going since way back in the day, and we trust each other and there's no ego."

On Friday, Roberto Bautista Agut clinched Spain's spot in the final with a 7-6 (6), 2-6, 7-6 (5) victory over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. Pablo Carreno Busta had given Spain the lead with a 6-2, 6-1 win against late replacement Jan Zielinski. Kamil Majchrzak went 3-0 for Poland in the group stages but was forced into isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 8, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error