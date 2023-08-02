iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Auger-Aliassime falls in straight sets, Dabrowski wins doubles match at Citi


image.jpg

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell in straight sets to Japan's Yosuke Watanuki at the Citi D-C Open in Washington.

Auger-Aliassime has struggled through injuries this season and spoke recently about his determination to recover from them.

He was the third seed in the tournament and heads to Canada to take part in the National Bank Open, a tournament he has never won.

Gabriela Dabrowksi, of Ottawa, Ont., and her doubles partner Shuko Aoyama won their doubles matchup against Erin Routliffe and Ingrid Neel.

The pair won straight sets against their opponent (6-3, 6-2) in the round of 16.

Leylah Fernandez, of Montreal, Que., is set to play Greece's Maria Sakkari in the round of 16 on the women's singles side of the tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*