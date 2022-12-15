Auger-Aliassime, Fernandez named Tennis Canada's players of the year

Félix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Annie Fernandez headlined Tennis Canada's annual awards on Thursday.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, who won four ATP Tour events last year, including three straight late in the year before leading Canada to its first Davis Cup title, won in the men's singles category.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., who defended her Monterrey Open title, won in the women's singles category.

"Having led Team Canada to its first-ever Davis Cup title and with four ATP singles titles to his name, Félix is a well-deserving recipient in the men’s category," said Michael Downey, president and CEO of Tennis Canada. "On the women’s side, Leylah has continued to showcase her skills and prove that she is one of the top talents on the WTA Tour."

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski won her 10th player of the year award in the doubles category and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., earned his fourth.

Dabrowski was paired with Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos for much of the season. Dabrowski, the world No. 7, clinched the WTA 1000 title at the Mutua Madrid Open and the WTA 500-level trophy in Tokyo, Japan. She also won an event with Luisa Stefani of Brazil in Chennai, India.

Shapovalov began his season with a pair of stellar wins alongside Auger-Aliassime at the ATP Cup in Sydney. In February, Shapovalov paired up with Rohan Bopanna of India to reach the finals in Doha, Qatar, and finished off his season on the doubles court with Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil, defeating Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino and Montreal's Gabriel Diallo won the national sport organization's most improved player awards.

Toronto's Victoria Mboko and Montreal's Jaden Weekes earned junior players of the year honours.

In wheelchair tennis, Rob Shaw of North Bay, Ont., was named player of the year and Saskatoon's Mitch McIntyre was named the category's most improved player.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2022.