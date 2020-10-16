iHeartRadio
Auger-Aliassime rolls into semifinals at Cologne with 6-3, 6-0 win over Albot

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime plays a shot against Russia's Andrey Rublev during their Adelaide International tennis match in Adelaide, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/James Elsby

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime cruised into the semifinals of the Cologne Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Moldova's Radu Albot on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded third at the ATP 250 indoor hardcourt event, converted five of his six break point chances and won 68 per cent of his service points, compared to 42 per cent for Albot.

Albot, who also struggled when receiving with a 32-per-cent conversion rate on return points, was successful on his only break opportunity of the match.

Auger-Aliassime will next face either Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain or Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in Saturday's semifinals.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2020.

