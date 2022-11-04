iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Auger-Aliassime unstoppable, advances to final four at Paris Masters


Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns the ball to Gilles Simon of France during their third round match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, in Paris, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michel Euler

Felix Auger-Aliassime gave American Frances Tiafoe no chance Friday en route to a convincing 6-1, 6-4 victory that sent him to the final four of the Paris Masters.

 Auger-Aliassime's 16th straight win was the culmination of an unstoppable streak that has seen him win three titles -- in Florence, Antwerp and Basel -- and bring his career total to four. He is also seeking his first career Masters 1000 title.

The Quebecer is now 3-0 on the ATP Tour against Tiafoe after a fast-paced one-hour, 33-minute battle on the cement of the Accor Arena in Paris.

Auger-Aliassime will face the winner of the match between World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Denmark's Holger Rune in the semifinals later today.

As was the case the day before against Frenchman Gilles Simon, Auger-Aliassime got off to a great start.

He quickly broke Tiafoe's serve to take a 3-0 lead in the first set. The eighth seed, in full control, followed up with another break to finally seal the outcome of the first set in 27 minutes.

The Quebec steamroller continued his momentum in the second set, quickly building a 3-1 cushion against the 16th seed. Auger-Aliassime never looked back after that, putting the finishing touches on his triumph with his sixth match point.

Towards the end of the match, Tiafoe, visibly overwhelmed, briefly tried to find solace by offering a hug to a young ball boy. The scene drew laughter -- and sympathy -- from the Paris crowd.

But it wasn't enough to turn the tide against Auger-Aliassime. Auger-Aliassime finished the match with three breaks in 14 opportunities, and did not give up a single break point to his opponent.

In other action, Serbian Novak Djokovic will face Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals later today. This match will be followed by the one between Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and American Tommy Paul at the end of the day.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 4, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*