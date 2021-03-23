iHeartRadio
Authorities say coroner to probe 86-year-old woman's death in Montreal hospital

Health officials in Montreal say they will ask the coroner to investigate the death of an 86-year-old woman reportedly found lifeless on the floor in a hospital emergency room.

Candida Macarine, 86, was admitted to Lakeshore General Hospital on the night of Feb. 26 due to respiratory distress, and her family says she died several hours later from cardiac arrest.

On Monday, her family said it hadn't been able to obtain answers after a CBC report about an elderly woman who was found dead on the floor of an isolation room in the hospital's emergency room on Feb. 27, matching the timing of Macarine's death.

The family only learned of those circumstances through the media on the eve of her funeral.

In a statement today, the health authority that oversees the hospital says that after the family on Monday demanded a coroner's probe, it has asked the coroner to investigate as well as carrying out an internal review.

Health officials admitted their communications with the family were lacking, and the head of the regional health authority has written to the family to propose a meeting and offer support.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.

