Authorities urge Quebec residents to be prepared for flooding

Residents in various regions of Quebec are preparing for flooding that may be as bad as those in 2017 and 2019 as ice and snow thaw and April rains begin.

Montreal fire department chief Martin Guilbault said residents should plan ahead and have emergency kits with batteries, radios, and other necessities in addition to connecting with someone who is able to host in case an evacuation order is given.

"In case we have to evacuate your house, it's going to be easier for you," he said. "Be prepared. Don't wait until the flood comes."

Kits should also include drinking water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, candles, matches, a first-aid kit and a whistle that emergency crews can hear.

The Quebec government's flood-watch site is reporting areas experiencing major, medium and minor flooding, as well as sites under surveillance.



The map below shows areas experiencing flooding as well as areas Quebec officials are monitoring for a risk of flooding. Can't see the map? Click here.

In 2019, about 310 communities across Quebec were affected by flooding. An estimated 9,070 homes and 273 businesses were flooded, more than 12,000 people were displaced, 82 landslides linked to the flooding were recorded and 760 roads were washed out or damaged. Officials evacuated the town of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge when it seemed a local dam would not hold. And on April 27, 2019, part of the town of Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac was evacuated after a dike broke.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada reported that claims from damage linked to the flooding in Quebec totalled $185 million.

- with files from The Canadian Press