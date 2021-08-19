Authorities warn of fraud calls from an unregistered mortgage broker

Authorities are warning Quebecers to avoid making financial deals with an individual going by the name Sean McCormick, who is not a registered mortgage broker.

The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) said McCormick claims to be a mortgage broker with the firm The Mortgage Alliance Company of Canada Inc., and that he is making "fraudulent representations."

"The person asks clients for their financial information, claiming he has found a mortgage loan for them," reads an AMF news release. "To lend credence to his claims, he provides fake approvals from known financial institutions and/or The Mortgage Alliance Company of Canada Inc. The fake financial institution approvals are often signed Lucio Mancini."

The release adds that the fraudulent calls come from the numbers 514-226-1482 or 438-229-2625, and he also uses the email address sean_mc2014@hotmail.com

The AMF said Sean McCormick is not registered with the AMF or affiliated with the Mortgage Alliance Company of Canada Inc.

"The individual in question is therefore not authorized to act as a mortgage broker in Québec," the AMF said.

Mortgage brokers must be registered with the AMF and all names can be found on its website.