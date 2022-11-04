Authorities warning about Quebec fraudster asking victims for money

Quebec consumers are being warned about a convicted fraudster who is allegedly approaching his former victims with forged court documents and asking for money.

The Quebec Superior Court issued an interim injunction Thursday against Asim Ahmed ordering him to cease using the faked documents and to stop misappropriating the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) logo.

The AMF, the regulatory and oversight body of Quebec's financial sector, said in a news release that since Ahmed was released from prison, he would "approach his former victims and claim, among other things, that he sued the Quebec government and the AMF for purported physical abuse he suffered while in prison and purported theft of money by AMF investigators during a search of his home and that he won his case in court but needs money to pay penalties and administrative fees so he can then recover the money he is owed and pay his victims back."

The AMF said he also used fake documents bearing the logo of the Supreme Court of Canada.

Ahmed was sentenced to nine months in prison for fraud in 2011 and four years in prison for fraud, money laundering, forgery, uttering forged documents, and obstruction of justice in 2015.

"In addition, freeze and prohibition orders were issued against Asim Ahmed in 2014 for acting as a securities dealer or adviser without being registered as such with the AMF. The freeze and prohibition orders have never been lifted and remain in effect," the AMF said.

The injunction issued by the court on Thursday is in effect until midnight on Nov. 11. The AMF said it would seek another injunction "until the judgment on the merits is rendered in this matter."

The oversight body's investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the matter is asked to contact the AMF at 1-877-525-0337.