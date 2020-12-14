Authority orders Desjardins to implement measures after personal information leaks

In light of the number of serious personal information leaks last year at Desjardins Group, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) ordered it to put corrective measures and robust internal control mechanisms in place following breaches of legal obligations.

In a news release sent on Monday, the AMF wrote that it sent the Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec an order setting out numerous findings arising from its monitoring work carried out with regard to the personal information leak announced in June 2019.

The AMF reports that Desjardins Group failed to meet its legal obligations to follow sound and prudent management practices, which contributed to the incident.

The AMF noted in particular that recommendations stemming from its previous surveillance work had only been partially followed when the leaks were announced. In addition, the Federation failed in its obligation to follow sound and prudent management practices, particularly in terms of sound governance, despite numerous observations and recommendations from the AMF and internal auditors of the Desjardins Group.

The AMF also identified major shortcomings in the operational departments, supervision functions and internal audit of Desjardins Group.

The AMF ordered the Federation to report its corrective measures to the body, as well as to its authorities.

The regulatory body and overseer of the Quebec financial sector added that in the event of non-compliance, the Federation des caisses Desjardins could receive an administrative penalty of $10,000 per day of violation.

The AMF said it has taken note of the various measures deployed by Desjardins Group since the incident was discovered in June 2019 with a view to making corrections and improving information security and the protection of personal information.

The organization said that these measures are a definite improvement, but believes that they must go further.

The AMF required Desjardins Group to provide a complete and detailed report in order to identify, with the help of independent external consultants, any additional measures or structural changes that need to be implemented.

The AMF has also deployed a monitoring team within Desjardins Group to ensure all the measures are followed through adequately, rigourously and completely.