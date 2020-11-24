Avoid Lachine Hospital ER following COVID outbreak: MUHC

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) is urging Montrealers seeking emergency care to avoid the Lachine Hospital following a confirmed outbreak of COVID-19.

According to a statement, 13 patients on the hospital's 5th floor, which includes the Intensive Care Unit, have recently tested positive for the virus. Two health-care workers also tested positive.

In a bid to keep the outbreak under control the Lachine Hospital and MUHC have cancelled several services until further notice:

All admissions to the 5th floor

Ambulatory activities

Outpatient clinics

Consultations with specialists

Radiology exams

Blood samples

Patients who may have been exposed to infected individuals are under preventative isolation and are being monitored for symptoms. Periodic screening will be done. Healthcare workers who were exposed have been tested.

The Infection Prevention and Control department has officers at the hospital to ensure all health measures are followed. A team is also working with the human resources department to conduct an epidemiological investigation to trace close contacts of infected persons.

An investigation is underway to determine the source of the outbreak.