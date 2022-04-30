Avoid the La Fontaine tunnel and Saint-Pierre Interchange to avoid construction zones
Those driving to the South Shore this weekend will need to avoid the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel on Highway 25, as well as the Saint-Pierre Interchange, as roadwork is scheduled.
HIGHWAY 25 / LA FONTAINE TUNNEL
The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:
- Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 south between the Montreal, downtown exit (4) (Montreal, downtown) and the Île-Charron entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.
The following are default closures:
- The Sherbrooke St. entrance.
- The Souligny Ave. entrance will be channelled to Exit 3 (Notre-Dame Street) to join the main detour.
SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE
The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:
- The Highway 20 east ramp (Exit 63) to Route-138 west / Honoré-Mercier Bridge.
As a result the following are default closures:
- The 1st Avenue / Montreal-Toronto Blvd. entrance for Route-138 West.
- One of three lanes on Highway 20 between the 1st Ave. exit (62) and the interchange.
SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE
- On Saturday and Sunday, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., one of three lanes are closed heading to Montreal.
HIGHWAY 30 / MADELEINE-PARENT BRIDGE
- On Saturday and Sunday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day, Highway 30 westbound is closed between Exit 22 (R-236, chemin Saint-Louis, Saint-Étienne-de-Beauharnois) in Beauharnois and Highway 530, including the Madeleine-Parent Bridge over the Beauharnois Canal.
TO BE EXPECTED
- On Highway 40, pavement work from April 29 to the fall between Morgan Blvd. and Lee Ave. (km 46) in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Baie d'Urfé will result in counterflow lane management during rush hours.
- In Montreal (Borough of Ville-Marie), two of three lanes on Robert-Bourassa Blvd. will be closed between Ottawa and William streets from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m.
- In Candiac, one of two lanes on Highway 15 will be closed in both directions at the Montcalm overpass (Exit 44) until Sunday at 8 p.m.
- In Saint-Philippe, Montée Monette will be closed between Rang Saint-André and Route Édouard VII (R-217) until Sunday at 11 p.m.
All work may be cancelled due to weather. For more information and detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.